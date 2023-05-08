IFP Advisors Inc Has $437,000 Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 973.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on HLT. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $154.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.81.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $144.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.64. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.41 and a twelve month high of $152.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.23.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 141.34% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $4,960,012.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 221,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,361,114.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.