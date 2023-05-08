IFP Advisors Inc Has $453,000 Stock Position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,492 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MLPX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 12,190 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after buying an additional 11,998 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 5,149 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 133,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,707,000 after purchasing an additional 12,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,694,000.

MLPX stock opened at $39.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.04. The stock has a market cap of $926.51 million, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.30. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $35.81 and a 1 year high of $45.94.

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

