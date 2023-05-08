IFP Advisors Inc Has $458,000 Position in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its position in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EPRF. Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 21,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 46,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 100,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 122,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 8,957 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EPRF opened at $17.68 on Monday. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $22.49 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.85.

The Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (EPRF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of U.S.-listed, investment grade, fixed-rate preferred issues, with a modified equal weighting. EPRF was launched on May 24, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

