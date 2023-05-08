IFP Advisors Inc Has $502,000 Holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,902 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FLJP. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at $223,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at $236,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLJP opened at $26.29 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.69. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.17 and a fifty-two week high of $26.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.67.

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

