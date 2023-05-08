IFP Advisors Inc Has $512,000 Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,659 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ServiceNow by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,866,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,369,116,000 after purchasing an additional 320,130 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in ServiceNow by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,107,929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,342,228,000 after purchasing an additional 90,051 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in ServiceNow by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,969,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,009,542,000 after purchasing an additional 182,606 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,953,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,492,805,000 after purchasing an additional 827,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in ServiceNow by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,378,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $898,098,000 after purchasing an additional 187,393 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $547.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of ServiceNow from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $526.33.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $434.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $448.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $424.50. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $521.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.04.

In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $399,550.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $616,913.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 7,796 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.31, for a total value of $3,557,392.76. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,846,686.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 886 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $399,550.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,913.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,309 shares of company stock valued at $8,261,276 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

