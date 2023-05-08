IFP Advisors Inc Has $520,000 Stock Position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) by 65.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,641 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,634,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,027,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,853,000 after buying an additional 347,157 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.80% of the company’s stock.
StoneCo Trading Up 7.3 %
STNE opened at $13.60 on Monday. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $13.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.22.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently commented on STNE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on StoneCo from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on StoneCo from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on StoneCo from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.43.
StoneCo Profile
StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.
