IFP Advisors Inc Has $530,000 Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 66.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,804 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 32,925 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 53,320,760 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,026,189,000 after acquiring an additional 153,694 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,433,904 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $503,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,888 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,835,095 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $378,113,000 after purchasing an additional 848,024 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 13,295,634 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $363,370,000 after purchasing an additional 37,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,974,951 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $327,371,000 after purchasing an additional 86,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of FCX stock opened at $36.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $52.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.39. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $504,139.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,815.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FCX. Scotiabank raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.42.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

