IFP Advisors Inc Lowers Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in McKesson were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 189.3% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the third quarter worth $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $365.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.58. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $298.69 and a 52 week high of $401.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $353.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $368.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on McKesson in a report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.64.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

