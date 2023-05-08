IFP Advisors Inc Lowers Stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,329 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 869 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in TELUS were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in TELUS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in TELUS by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 533.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TELUS stock opened at $21.04 on Monday. TELUS Co. has a 52-week low of $18.85 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.61. The firm has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.74.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). TELUS had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.268 per share. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TU shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TELUS in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer ExperiencesTELUS International (DLCX).

