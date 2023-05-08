IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 293 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,345,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,759,007,000 after buying an additional 40,866 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,373,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,966,000 after purchasing an additional 69,533 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,136,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,105,000 after purchasing an additional 13,372 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,134,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,371,000 after purchasing an additional 9,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 597,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,121,000 after purchasing an additional 34,534 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JLL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $133.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $243.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.17.

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $135.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.28. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12 month low of $123.00 and a 12 month high of $210.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 2.41%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.47 EPS. Analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

