IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 296 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 15.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 177,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,571,000 after buying an additional 23,338 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 329,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,505,000 after purchasing an additional 17,025 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 134.5% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 11,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MMC shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.77.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 1.2 %

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $503,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,105,143.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,880.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $503,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,105,143.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,040 shares of company stock valued at $2,997,571 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

MMC opened at $179.36 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $88.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.33 and a twelve month high of $182.43.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.93%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Articles

