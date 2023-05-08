IFP Advisors Inc Purchases Shares of 13,681 Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 60.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $295,938.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,104,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,414,879.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Brookfield Price Performance

BN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

BN stock opened at $31.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Brookfield Co. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $54.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.53. The company has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.41.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Brookfield had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $24.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.14%.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

