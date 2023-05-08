IFP Advisors Inc Raises Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 148.7% in the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 42.5% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 51.0% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

USXF opened at $33.14 on Monday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $34.25. The company has a market cap of $662.80 million, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.58.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

