IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,286 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 156.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 8,492 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTRI opened at $12.83 on Monday. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a twelve month low of $11.78 and a twelve month high of $16.33. The firm has a market cap of $279.05 million, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.21 and a 200-day moving average of $13.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.157 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

