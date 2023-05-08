IFP Advisors Inc Sells 1,136 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in EQT were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of EQT by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in EQT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in EQT by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 166,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,891,000 after acquiring an additional 12,466 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in EQT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $539,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in EQT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $329,000. 97.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of EQT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stephens began coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of EQT from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of EQT from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.35.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $32.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.02 and a 200 day moving average of $34.89. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.97.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38. EQT had a net margin of 41.96% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.33%.

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

