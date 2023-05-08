IFP Advisors Inc Sells 12,215 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,215 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 652,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,969,000 after acquiring an additional 48,903 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 46.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 9,689 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 152.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 21,524 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 44.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ChargePoint

In other news, insider Michael Linse sold 270,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $2,323,393.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael Linse sold 270,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $2,323,393.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Rebecca Chavez sold 3,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $37,440.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 357,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,357,510.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 295,610 shares of company stock valued at $2,562,686. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Guggenheim started coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on ChargePoint from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.11.

NYSE:CHPT opened at $8.77 on Monday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.07 and a 1 year high of $19.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.48.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $152.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.31 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 73.59% and a negative return on equity of 82.84%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

