IFP Advisors Inc Sells 181 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in CME Group were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,767,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,804,109,000 after buying an additional 429,912 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,913,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,597,000 after buying an additional 31,354 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,182,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,064,000 after buying an additional 442,027 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,666,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,494,000 after buying an additional 43,142 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,639,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,451,000 after buying an additional 244,472 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $185.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.54 and a 12 month high of $212.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $186.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.65. The company has a market cap of $66.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. CME Group had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 55.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CME shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.23.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

