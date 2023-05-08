IFP Advisors Inc Sells 370,344 Shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL – Get Rating) by 94.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370,344 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 150,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC grew its holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 1,335.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 261,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 243,287 shares in the last quarter. Orcam Financial Group grew its holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Orcam Financial Group now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 42,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $13,656,000.

Shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF stock opened at $14.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $203.04 million, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of -0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.10.

The Cambria Tail Risk ETF (TAIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds mostly cash and treasuries while using the strategy of buying put options on the S&P 500 with the purpose of portfolio downside protection.

