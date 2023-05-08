IFP Advisors Inc Trims Stock Position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDLO. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 42,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 256,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,756,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 240,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000.

Get Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF alerts:

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FDLO opened at $48.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $496.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.85. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $41.37 and a 52-week high of $49.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.76.

About Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.