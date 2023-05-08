Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,955 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $18,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INGR. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Ingredion during the third quarter worth $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ingredion in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Ingredion in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Ingredion by 149.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INGR shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ingredion from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ingredion in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ingredion from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingredion has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingredion

Ingredion Trading Down 0.1 %

In other Ingredion news, EVP Jorgen Kokke sold 7,119 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $713,394.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,661,372.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Jorgen Kokke sold 7,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $713,394.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,661,372.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 1,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $189,633.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,918.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,866 shares of company stock worth $903,124. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:INGR opened at $108.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52-week low of $78.81 and a 52-week high of $112.30.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.79. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.34%.

About Ingredion

Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.

Featured Articles

