Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Price Target Raised to $123.00

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on INGR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ingredion from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ingredion in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Ingredion from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Ingredion from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $118.80.

NYSE:INGR opened at $108.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.68 and a 200 day moving average of $98.83. Ingredion has a 52-week low of $78.81 and a 52-week high of $112.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.76.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.79. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ingredion will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.34%.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 1,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $189,633.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,918.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ingredion news, EVP Jorgen Kokke sold 7,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $713,394.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,661,372.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 1,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $189,633.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,918.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,866 shares of company stock worth $903,124. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INGR. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.

