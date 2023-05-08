Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 180,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 161,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 19,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth $116,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $35.46 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.08 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.69.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

