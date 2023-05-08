Insider Buying: Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Director Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) Director Andrew D. Mclindon bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.70 per share, for a total transaction of $14,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,790.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Business First Bancshares Stock Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ BFST opened at $14.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $25.03. The company has a market capitalization of $357.27 million, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.78.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 19.96%. The firm had revenue of $61.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.34 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Business First Bancshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 478,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,583,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $4,762,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 1,071.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 174,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 159,604 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $2,056,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $2,166,000. Institutional investors own 30.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BFST shares. TheStreet downgraded Business First Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Business First Bancshares from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. It also offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

