Insider Selling: Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Insider Sells $90,900.00 in Stock

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) insider Seth D. Krauss sold 3,600 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $90,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,454.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Endeavor Group Stock Performance

NYSE:EDR opened at $25.10 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.33. The company has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.23, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.42 and a fifty-two week high of $26.26.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 10.03%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Endeavor Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EDR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 164.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,350,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325,898 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 3rd quarter worth $56,160,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,006,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,251,000 after buying an additional 2,726,059 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,474,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,710,000 after buying an additional 2,689,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 1,060.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,631,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,321,000 after buying an additional 2,405,024 shares in the last quarter. 36.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EDR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

