Insider Selling: Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Insider Sells $90,900.00 in Stock

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) insider Seth D. Krauss sold 3,600 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $90,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,454.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Endeavor Group Stock Performance
NYSE:EDR opened at $25.10 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.33. The company has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.23, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.42 and a fifty-two week high of $26.26.
Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 10.03%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently commented on EDR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.
Endeavor Group Company Profile
Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.
