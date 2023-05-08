Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Position Lessened by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,660 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco by 166.2% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Invesco from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Invesco from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.72.

Invesco Trading Up 3.3 %

Invesco stock opened at $16.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.50 and a 200-day moving average of $17.62. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.34.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Invesco had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Invesco’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.35%.

Invesco Profile

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.