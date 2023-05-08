Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV) Shares Purchased by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Get Rating) by 148.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,213 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,302,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,967,000 after acquiring an additional 452,783 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,133,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,797,000 after acquiring an additional 32,824 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,081,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,894,000 after acquiring an additional 198,976 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 290.9% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 776,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,874,000 after acquiring an additional 578,057 shares during the period. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 544,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,537,000 after purchasing an additional 191,505 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EELV opened at $23.89 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.06. The firm has a market cap of $833.76 million, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.61. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $25.34.

The Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of emerging markets firms. EELV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

