Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Monster Beverage (MNST)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Monster Beverage (NASDAQ: MNST) recently:

5/5/2023 – Monster Beverage had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.50 to $63.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/5/2023 – Monster Beverage had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $59.00 to $62.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/5/2023 – Monster Beverage had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/5/2023 – Monster Beverage had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $53.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2023 – Monster Beverage had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $56.00 to $61.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/5/2023 – Monster Beverage had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $55.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2023 – Monster Beverage had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2023 – Monster Beverage had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $62.50 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2023 – Monster Beverage had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $61.00 to $67.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/2/2023 – Monster Beverage had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at VNET Group, Inc..

5/2/2023 – Monster Beverage had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $61.00 to $64.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2023 – Monster Beverage had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush to $52.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/6/2023 – Monster Beverage had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $54.00 to $56.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/3/2023 – Monster Beverage had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus to $61.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2023 – Monster Beverage had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush to $52.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/28/2023 – Monster Beverage had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley to $57.50. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/21/2023 – Monster Beverage had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $59.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2023 – Monster Beverage is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $59.71 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.47. The company has a market capitalization of $62.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.94, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.86. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $41.10 and a 1-year high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monster Beverage

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 75,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total value of $3,898,552.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,399.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth $596,970,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

