Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $36.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $30.00.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. SVB Securities dropped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.64.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $36.20 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 9.81, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $31.46 and a 1-year high of $48.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 0.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.13. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.85% and a negative return on equity of 57.58%. The firm had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the third quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core segment. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The company was founded by Stanley T.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.