iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, RGT Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 452.6% during the 3rd quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCZ opened at $61.17 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.12 and a one year high of $62.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.70. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

Further Reading

