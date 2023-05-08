iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 276,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,696,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 452,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,966,000 after purchasing an additional 19,982 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,128,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 133.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 9,769 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $236.26 on Monday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $201.82 and a 1 year high of $250.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $232.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.41.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

