iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Stake Lessened by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, First National Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter worth $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $23.57 on Monday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $23.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.90.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

