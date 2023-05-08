Israel Discount Bank of New York Lowers Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Israel Discount Bank of New York lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.3% of Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 10,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 28,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 20,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 6,708 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 70,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,471,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 182,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,471,000 after purchasing an additional 11,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on JPM. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group set a $156.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

JPM opened at $136.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $399.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $144.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.58.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.52%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

