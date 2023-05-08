Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,342 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.2% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.7% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.0% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 23.6% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 8,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Laura G. Kelly bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $145.29 per share, with a total value of $145,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,826.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JKHY stock opened at $152.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.28 and a fifty-two week high of $212.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.27. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.63.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $508.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.76 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 23.71%. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.51%.

JKHY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $168.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.40.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

