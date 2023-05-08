Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) PT Lowered to $24.00 at Mizuho

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Jamf from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Jamf from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Jamf from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jamf has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAMF opened at $17.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Jamf has a fifty-two week low of $17.16 and a fifty-two week high of $28.98.

Jamf ( NASDAQ:JAMF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. Jamf had a negative net margin of 27.82% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $130.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jamf will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason Wudi sold 16,750 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $332,487.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 371,587 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,001.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Jamf news, insider Jeff Lendino sold 16,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $325,071.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,881 shares in the company, valued at $4,160,682.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Wudi sold 16,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $332,487.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 371,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,001.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,274 shares of company stock valued at $875,536 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Jamf by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 66,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 35,392 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Jamf by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Jamf by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Jamf by 229.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 7,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Jamf by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 9,440 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

