JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,459,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $201,945,000 after purchasing an additional 804,077 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 5.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,284,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,798,000 after buying an additional 499,600 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 0.3% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 8,095,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,671,000 after buying an additional 25,878 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 69.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,931,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,329,000 after buying an additional 2,430,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 7.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,125,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,722,000 after buying an additional 214,676 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $7.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.56. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $10.97.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 3.54% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.80) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JBLU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.72.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and the most legroom.

