JMP Securities Cuts Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target to $93.00

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JMP Securities from $113.00 to $93.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink restated an underperform rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Incyte from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $66.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 45.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.40 and its 200-day moving average is $77.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.95. Incyte has a 52 week low of $65.07 and a 52 week high of $86.29.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $926.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.25 million. Incyte had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 9.99%. Incyte’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Incyte will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Incyte by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,228,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,414,638,000 after acquiring an additional 238,448 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Incyte by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,644,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,309,121,000 after acquiring an additional 585,285 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Incyte by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,552,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $636,609,000 after acquiring an additional 100,077 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Incyte by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,206,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $613,542,000 after acquiring an additional 56,188 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Incyte by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,697,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,086,000 after acquiring an additional 106,900 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

