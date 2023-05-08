Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.3 %

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $162.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.07. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.11 and a 1 year high of $183.35. The firm has a market cap of $422.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 94.56%.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

