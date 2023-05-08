Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Compass Financial Group INC SD purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $673,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,302,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,457,000 after acquiring an additional 167,306 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,939,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $162.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.11 and a 12 month high of $183.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.98.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 94.56%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

