Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 245,340,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,078,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815,655 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,886,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,178,548,000 after acquiring an additional 803,013 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,428,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,154,022,000 after acquiring an additional 805,831 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,189,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,449,000 after acquiring an additional 328,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,751,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,726,000 after purchasing an additional 310,473 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ stock opened at $162.68 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $150.11 and a 1-year high of $183.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.98. The firm has a market cap of $422.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.56%.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Featured Stories

