JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 2.0% of Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after acquiring an additional 99,636 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $2,455,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,085,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,451.4% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group set a $156.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $136.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $144.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.58. The stock has a market cap of $399.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.52%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

