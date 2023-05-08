JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 272,539,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,480,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918,554 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,084,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,203,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,790 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,607,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,536,598,000 after acquiring an additional 805,196 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,606,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,630,909,000 after acquiring an additional 102,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,063,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227,785 shares in the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $136.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $399.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $144.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

