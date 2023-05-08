JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Holdings Increased by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 99,636 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $2,455,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,451.4% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $136.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $144.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.05 and a 200-day moving average of $134.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

