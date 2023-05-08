KeyCorp Trims Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Target Price to $24.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by KeyCorp from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RVLV. Barclays decreased their target price on Revolve Group from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Revolve Group from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lowered Revolve Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler downgraded Revolve Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.06.
Revolve Group Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE RVLV opened at $18.29 on Thursday. Revolve Group has a one year low of $17.02 and a one year high of $33.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.12.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revolve Group
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Revolve Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Revolve Group by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. BloombergSen Inc. grew its position in Revolve Group by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Revolve Group by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Revolve Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Revolve Group
Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve and Forward (FWRD) segments. The Revolve segment offers constant newness and discovery through a broad assortment of premium apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products.
