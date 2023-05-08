KeyCorp Trims Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Target Price to $24.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by KeyCorp from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RVLV. Barclays decreased their target price on Revolve Group from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Revolve Group from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lowered Revolve Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler downgraded Revolve Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.06.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Revolve Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE RVLV opened at $18.29 on Thursday. Revolve Group has a one year low of $17.02 and a one year high of $33.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revolve Group

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $279.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.14 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 4.58%. Revolve Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Revolve Group will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Revolve Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Revolve Group by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. BloombergSen Inc. grew its position in Revolve Group by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Revolve Group by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Revolve Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Revolve Group

(Get Rating)

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve and Forward (FWRD) segments. The Revolve segment offers constant newness and discovery through a broad assortment of premium apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.