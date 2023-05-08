Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,933 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 95,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 113,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 72,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KIM opened at $18.81 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.66. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 78.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $17.34 and a twelve month high of $24.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 383.35%.

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 9,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $199,341.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 212,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,397,176.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on KIM shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.08.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

