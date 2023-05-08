Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 85.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,654 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,871,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 11.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 58,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 174.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 27,098 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 5.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 34.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 81,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after buying an additional 20,675 shares in the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LEG opened at $32.85 on Monday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $41.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.30.

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LEG shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Leggett & Platt from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

