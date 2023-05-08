Li Auto (LI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 10th. Li Auto has set its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. On average, analysts expect Li Auto to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Li Auto Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of LI opened at $23.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Li Auto has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $41.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Li Auto

LI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC upped their price target on Li Auto from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $48.00 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Li Auto from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Li Auto from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Li Auto from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Li Auto presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Li Auto by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,781,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,175,000 after acquiring an additional 621,085 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the fourth quarter valued at $127,155,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 161.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,473,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759,800 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 5.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,796,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,356,000 after purchasing an additional 92,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 9.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,236,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,904,000 after purchasing an additional 110,254 shares in the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Li Auto Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.