Lightbridge (LTBR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The energy company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter.

Get Lightbridge alerts:

Lightbridge Stock Performance

LTBR opened at $3.33 on Monday. Lightbridge has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $7.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Lightbridge

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Lightbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTBR. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lightbridge by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,371 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Lightbridge by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,609 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Lightbridge by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,843 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lightbridge by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,379 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Lightbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. 7.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lightbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lightbridge Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of next generation nuclear fuel technology. It offers Lightbridge Fuel, a proprietary next generation nuclear fuel technology for current and future reactors. The company was founded on January 8, 1992 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lightbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.