Local Bounti (LOCL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Local Bounti has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 million. Local Bounti had a negative net margin of 570.35% and a negative return on equity of 95.94%. On average, analysts expect Local Bounti to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Local Bounti Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE LOCL opened at $0.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Local Bounti has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $6.21.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Local Bounti
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently issued reports on LOCL. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Local Bounti from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Local Bounti from $9.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Local Bounti from $10.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Local Bounti from $13.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.85.
About Local Bounti
Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Local Bounti (LOCL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Local Bounti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Local Bounti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.