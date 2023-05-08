Local Bounti (LOCL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Local Bounti has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 million. Local Bounti had a negative net margin of 570.35% and a negative return on equity of 95.94%. On average, analysts expect Local Bounti to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Local Bounti Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LOCL opened at $0.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Local Bounti has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $6.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Local Bounti

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Local Bounti by 853.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 15,550 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Local Bounti during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Local Bounti by 732.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,940 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Local Bounti during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Local Bounti during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LOCL. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Local Bounti from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Local Bounti from $9.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Local Bounti from $10.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Local Bounti from $13.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.85.

About Local Bounti

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

