Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 11,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in MFA Financial during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in MFA Financial by 240.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in MFA Financial by 194.7% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MFA Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in MFA Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 64.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFA Financial Stock Performance

Shares of MFA stock opened at $10.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.01 and its 200-day moving average is $10.52. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $14.93.

MFA Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.59%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -129.63%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MFA Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.45.

About MFA Financial

(Get Rating)

MFA Financial, Inc is a real estate investment trust. engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, Non-Agency mortgage backed securities and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

