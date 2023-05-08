Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $198,000 Holdings in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,277 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BigCommerce were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in BigCommerce by 29.6% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 8.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 81.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 37.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 11.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BIGC opened at $7.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.68. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $21.80.

BigCommerce ( NASDAQ:BIGC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $72.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.22 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 43.89% and a negative return on equity of 125.87%. As a group, analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brent Bellm sold 8,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $72,880.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 530,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,792,655.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brent Bellm sold 8,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $72,880.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 530,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,792,655.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Kaloustian sold 4,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $38,586.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,939.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 588,335 shares of company stock valued at $5,870,282 in the last 90 days. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BIGC. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.88.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

